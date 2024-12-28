Guwahati, Dec 28 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya reviewed the progress and implementation of various government schemes in the Sonitpur district on Saturday.

District Commissioner Ankur Bharali briefed the governor on the implementation of the schemes aimed at the welfare of the people.

The governor emphasised the need for timely completion of targets of schemes under the MGNREGA.

On Mission Amrit Sarovar, under which water bodies are rejuvenated, Acharya directed the officers concerned to conduct physical inspections.

He also directed the Education Department to devise strategies to reduce school dropout rates.

Stressing the importance of green cover, he advised officials to initiate tree plantation drives in public spaces and encourage public participation in the cause.

During the review of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the governor urged people to become 'Nikshay Mitras' and contribute to the mission of eradicating tuberculosis completely.

He also reviewed the progress of schemes such as PMAY(G), Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

Acharya, accompanied by his wife Kumud Devi and Tezpur MLA Prithviraj Rabha, visited the revered Mahabhairav temple where they prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Assam.

