Guwahati, Dec 7 (PTI) Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday observed the Armed Forces Flag Day at Raj Bhavan and paid tribute to the services of the soldiers.

Kataria, while paying homage to the martyred soldiers, emphasised their selfless service in safeguarding the security and integrity of the nation.

He described the Armed Forces Flag Day as a source of pride for the country, serving as a special occasion to express gratitude towards the martyrs of the Indian armed forces.

The day also stands as an opportunity to appreciate both retired and active personnel of the armed forces and their families for their unwavering dedication, Kataria said.

The governor emphasised the societal duty to take responsibility for rehabilitation of war widows, disabled, and their dependents.

He stressed the importance of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, stating that it plays a crucial role in collecting donations for instituting welfare measures and rehabilitating the ex-servicemen community.

