Jorhat (Assam) [India], November 24 (ANI): A unique two-day philately exhibition organised by the Sivasagar Postal Division, showcasing a rich collection of postal stamps, postcards, and other memorabilia, is underway at Jorhat. The exhibition, which includes rare postal items from pre-independence India, as well as items from several countries, is attracting a large number of visitors, particularly students and philatelists.

The exhibition is a part of the Sivapex Sivasagar Postal division, which includes five districts: Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Majuli, and Charaideo. The exhibition features an impressive array of postal stamps from the pre-independence era, providing a glimpse into the history of India's postal system during British rule. Visitors are also treated to a fascinating collection of Indian Army postcards, which serve as a tribute to the country's military history.

Inspector Simaluguri sub-division Chandan Dey said, "This is a two-day philately exhibition organized by the Sivasagar Postal Division. The name of this exhibition is 'Sivapex', which stands for the Sivasagar Postal Division's philately exhibition. It encompasses five districts: Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, and Majuli. This is a district-level philately exhibition organized by the Sivasagar Postal Division. We are showcasing a wide range of topics, such as flora and fauna, stamps depicting the northeastern region, and the region's traditions and cultures. Additionally, we have stamps from both national and international sources, including countries like the Republic of Dominica, England, Korea, Bhutan, and more. We are also featuring stamps from the pre-independence era, such as those from 1934-35, alongside a collection of more recent stamps from 2023. The postal department has diversified in many directions, including banking, insurance services, and parcel networks."

Several students from schools across these districts are attending, providing them with a valuable opportunity to learn about the history of communication through postal items.

A student of Carmel School, Jorhat, standard 9 Kaustav Banerjee said, "I just arrived here two hours ago, and I am surprised to see there is so much to learn. Here, you can explore both Assamese and Indian culture in one place. Additionally, you can learn about how postal stamps worked during the British era and after independence. I will urge all my friends to attend the exhibition."

A notable highlight of the exhibition is the display of postal cards that have been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, a mark of distinction for products of cultural or historical significance. This inclusion adds an extra layer of significance to the event. Additionally, the exhibition showcases a variety of postal tickets related to different games, as well as postcards featuring legendary figures who have shaped India's history. The first-ever postal stamps issued after India's independence are also on display, offering a glimpse into the early days of the country's postal evolution.

In addition to students, people from various regions are also attending the exhibition. For many, the postal tickets and postcards evoke a sense of nostalgia, as these were once the primary means of communication. Visitors have expressed appreciation for how the exhibition allows them to experience a bygone era and offers an educational insight into the past, especially for today's generation, who rely heavily on modern communication technologies.

A visitor said, "I came here to see a variety of Stamps and postcards from different states and times. They feature postcards of flora and fauna, as well as our legendary figures. This is a great opportunity for gathering knowledge. Every postal ticket reflects its history. Along with technology and the internet, letter writing should continue simultaneously. Writing one letter a month could be very good. Many of us have forgotten how to write since we mostly type on mobile phones or computer keyboards. When we were young, we used to collect inland letters, which is a very fond memory for me."

The Philately Exhibition continues to draw interest, offering visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the rich history of India's postal system while celebrating the cultural legacy preserved in postal items from around the world. (ANI)

