Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 24 (ANI): Following the recent landslide incident that disrupted train services in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section, the Railways and State authorities are making efforts for restoration.

A high-level emergency meeting was convened to review the situation and formulate immediate solutions. Senior officials of N. F. Railway, the State Government, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and other concerned agencies attended.

Also Read | 'Job Hai': Recruitment Racket Using Fake App Busted in Delhi; Police Recover 100 Resumes, Aadhaar Cards.

"Train operations had to be suspended to ensure the safety of passengers and railway assets. Northeast Frontier Railway is working around the clock by deploying heavy machinery, equipment, and manpower at the site to clear debris and restore the track as soon as possible. Continuous joint monitoring and coordinated efforts are in progress, and train services are expected to return to normal as soon as the safety of the line is ensured," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said.

He further said that, until restoration is completed, certain trains will be cancelled or partially cancelled for the safety of passengers.

Also Read | Guna: 5 Youth Die From Poisonous Gas Inhalation While Saving Calf Trapped in Well in Madhya Pradesh, 1 Escapes Safely (Watch Video).

Passengers must stay updated through official railway communication channels for further information regarding train movements and service restoration.

The following trains have been cancelled: Train No. 15611 (Rangiya - Silchar) Express, Train No. 15612 (Silchar - Rangiya) Express, and Train No. 15615 (Guwahati - Silchar) Express commencing journey on 24th June, 2025; Train No. 15616 (Silchar - Guwahati) Express, Train No. 15888/15887 (Guwahati - Badarpur - Guwahati) Tourist Express, and Train No. 22450 (New Delhi - Guwahati) PSK Express commencing journey on 25th June, 2025; and Train No. 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru - Agartala) Humsafar Express commencing journey on 27th June, 2025.

The following trains have been partially cancelled: Train No. 15625 (Deoghar--Agartala) Express, commencing its journey on 23rd June 2025, will be short-terminated at Lumding and will remain partially cancelled between Lumding and Agartala; Train No. 13173 (Sealdah--Sabroom) Kanchanjunga Express, commencing its journey on 24th June 2025, will be short-terminated at Lumding and will remain partially cancelled between Lumding and Sabroom.

Train No. 12516 (Silchar - Coimbatore) Express commencing journey on 24th June, 2025 will be short originated from Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled between Silchar and Guwahati; Train No. 13176 (Silchar - Sealdah) Kanchanjunga Express commencing journey on 25th June, 2025 will be short originated from Lumding and will remain partially cancelled between Silchar and Lumding; and Train No. 12502 (Agartala - Kolkata) Garib Rath Express commencing journey on 25th June, 2025 will be short originated from Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled between Agartala and Guwahati.

"As per estimates, around 50,000 cubic metres of muck and stones have come towards the railway retaining wall. At least 30,000 cubic metres is to be cleared so that work on the track can begin as early as possible. Railway teams are working on a war footing and senior railway officials from Lumding Division and Headquarters are camping at the site to monitor and coordinate restoration efforts," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He added, "The railway administration deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to unavoidable train cancellations and service disruptions and assures that all efforts are being made on a war footing to restore train operations while ensuring safety. Passengers are advised to check for the latest updates on train services through official railway websites, helplines and social media handles." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)