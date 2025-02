Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 4 (ANI): In a breakthrough under Operation Praghat, aimed at dismantling fundamentalist networks and global terrorist organisations across the country, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has once again delivered a significant blow to anti-national elements.

Based on precise intelligence inputs, STF Assam, with active assistance from Kokrajhar Police, launched a swift and strategic operation, successfully apprehending a key operative, Nasim Uddin SK, from Kokrajhar district in the early hours of February 3.

"The arrested individual has been identified as an active member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JAM). He was a close associate of the prime accused Nur Islam Mandal, who was previously arrested for his involvement in extremist activities in the same case by STF from Kokrajhar," Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam Police said.

Since the intervening night of December 17, 2024, the accused had been evading law enforcement and was on the run, attempting to escape justice.

"Investigations have revealed that the arrested operative was a key conspirator, working closely with Nur Islam Mandal in acquiring weapons and manufacturing IEDs intended to arm and empower extremist factions. Their objective was clear--to destabilise national security, disrupt peace, and pose a grave threat to India's sovereignty. This arrest marks another critical step in dismantling the growing nexus of radical elements who seek to create unrest and jeopardise the integrity of our nation," the CPRO of Assam police said.

The person was arrested in connection with STF PS Case No. 21/2024 under Sections 61(2)/147/148/149 of the IPC, R/W Sections 10/13/16/18/18B/20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, R/W Section 12(1)(a) of the Passport Act, 1967; sdded Section 38/39 of the UA(P) Act, Sections 4/5 of the Explosive Act, Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act, and Sections 13/14 of the Foreigners Act.

Following his production before the court, the individual has been remanded to police custody for seven days.

The investigation is underway to expose the full extent of the terror network, which has deep-rooted connections across the border. (ANI)

