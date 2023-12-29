Karimganj (Assam) [India], December 29 (ANI): Assam Police apprehended two drug peddlers on Friday and seized contraband drugs worth Rs 5 crore in Assam's Karimganj district.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Sumitra Das and Safikur Islam, residents of Tripura.

Based on secret information, a team of Karimganj district police on Friday launched an operation and apprehended two drug peddlers in the Bakarsal area.

Pratap Das, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Karimganj district said that the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 5 crore.

"We received information about drug trafficking and accordingly launched an operation and apprehended two persons. We recovered 15 soap cases of heroin and 10220 Yaba tablets from their possession," ASP Das said.

He further said that the apprehended persons came to the area to deliver the seized drugs.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and further police investigation is underway. (ANI)

