Panaji, December 29: The Goa police on Friday arrested five persons employed by the organisers of the Sunburn EDM festival for allegedly stealing passes worth Rs 82 lakh and attempting to sell them, an official said. The organisers had approached the police with a complaint about the theft, following which the arrests were made, deputy superintendent of police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said. Goa: Three Arrested for Kidnapping 16-Year-Old Girl After Befriending Her on Social Media in North Goa.

The five men allegedly stole passes worth Rs 82 lakh and were in the process of selling them, he said. The three-day music festival began in Goa on Thursday.