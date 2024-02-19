Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam police has summoned Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar and another Assam Pradesh Congress leader for questioning in connection with a clash that occurred during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati, officials said.

The CID asked them to appear before the CID Police Station, Ulubari in Guwahati on February 23.

Also Read | Journalist Arrested in Sandeshkhali: Scribe Reporting From Ground Arrested by West Bengal Police.

A senior police official said, "The CID has issued summons to Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar and another Congress leader in connection with the FIR/Case (no 55/2024) registered at Basistha police station on January 23 last under Section 120B/143/147/283/353/332/333/188/427 of IPC R/W Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 for during investigation."

Pranab Jyoti Goswami, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam Police told ANI over the phone that, as of now the CID has issued notices to Jakir Hussain Sikdar and Ramen Kumar Sarma to co-operate with the investigation.

Also Read | Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of 5.2 Magnitude Hits Kargil, No Report of Damage.

Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar told ANI over the phone that, an officer of CID had called him and told him about a letter.

"I have not received any letter from the CID so far. But an officer of CID called me about to deliver a letter," Jakir Hussain Sikdar said.

On the other hand, a senior officer of CID said that the CID is preparing to issue summons to a few other Congress leaders in connection with the case.

On January 23, a clash broke out in Guwahati when the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Guwahati and Congress workers broke police barricades in Guwahati in the presence of Rahul and other senior Congress leaders.

Following the incident, case no- 55/2024 was registered at Basistha Police Station relating to the violation of various laws during a road event of the Indian National Congress and the case was transferred to CID Assam for a thorough investigation through a SIT to be constituted by ADGP of CID Assam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)