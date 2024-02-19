Kargil, February 19: A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh Monday night but there was no report of any damage, officials said. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 9.21 pm and its epicentre was 148 km north-west of Kargil. Earthquake in India: Magnitude 5.5 Quake Jolts Ladakh's Kargil.

The depth of the tremor was 10 km below the surface, it said. Police said there was no immediate report of any damage. Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of Magnitude 3.4 on Richter Scale Hits Region.

The Union Territory of Ladakh has been experiencing intermittent snowfall since Sunday night.

