Harangajao Dima Hasao (Assam) [India], November 9 (ANI): In a rapid response to a distress call, Assam Rifles extended crucial assistance in the search for missing students of NIT Silchar, who reportedly went missing near Bahkol waterfall in Lower Boulsol, Harangajao.

On Saturday, a special team of the Assam Rifles was immediately dispatched to the site, working alongside the Assam Police and the State Disaster Response Force.

"Upon receiving the information, a special team of Assam Rifles immediately mobilized to the site to carry out search operation alongwith Assam Police and State Disaster Response Force. Surveillance drones were also deployed to locate missing students. Despite challenging terrain and strong water currents, Assam Rifles continued to operate in close coordination with district authorities, extending all possible assistance and support until the completion of the search operation," said a press release.

This prompt action reflects Assam Rifles' commitment to humanitarian assistance and public service, upholding its ethos of "Sentinels of North East"

Meanwhile, on Friday, Assam Rifles has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rudram Dynamics Foundation (RDF), a non-profit organisation, to jointly undertake initiatives in the fields of academics, research, innovation, incubation, training and online education, a press release said.

This partnership marks a significant step towards strengthening the professional capabilities of Assam Rifles personnel through structured academic and skill enhancement programs.

The MoU was signed by Major General Jai Singh Bainsla, SM, Additional Director General of Assam Rifles and representatives of Rudram Dynamics Foundation in a formal ceremony held at the Assam Rifles Headquarters, Shillong.

The primary objective of this MoU is to synergise the expertise of Assam Rifles and Rudram Dynamics Foundation to promote research-oriented learning, innovation and capacity building. The partnership is expected to open new avenues for professional growth and contribute to nation-building by equipping personnel with contemporary skills and knowledge. (ANI)

