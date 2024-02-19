Chandel (Manipur) [India], February 19 (ANI): Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) helped avert a major fire incident at Saibol Joupi Village (near Indo-Myanmar Border), Chandel District on February 16, according to Assam Rifles.

A major fire broke out, presumably from a short circuit in Saibol Village at 07: 30 PM on February 16, 2024.

As soon as the fire was noticed breaking out and spreading to the adjacent houses, the sentry raised the fire alarm, and the security forces' fire-fighting party immediately got into action to rescue the civilians trapped inside the burning houses and to bring the swiftly spreading fire under control.

"Due to the swift action and selfless courage displayed by the Assam Rifles, the fire was brought under control after one hour of laborious effort and the major loss of life and property was averted. Around 8-10 persons trapped inside these houses were rescued and the 2 burn patients were brought to the medical Room for treatment by the Medical Officer," said the release from Assam Rifles.

There were approximately 25 houses in the vicinity and with the efforts of the forces, 22 houses were saved from further damage.

The villagers thanked the Assam Rifles for the timely efforts provided to save lives and property and also for ensuring the safety of the villagers by preventing the rapidly spreading fire from wreaking havoc. (ANI)

