Pune, February 19: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as well as Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary on Monday at Shivneri Fort in Pune. The legendary warrior king was born in 1630 in Shivneri in the district's Junnar tehsil. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Garlands Statue of Maratha King in Chembur on Occasion of Latter’s Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

Maharashtra CM, Deputy CMs Pay Tribute at Shivneri Fort

#WATCH | Pune: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis participate in the celebrations of the 394th birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri Fort. pic.twitter.com/xsCV58QfAN — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

Shinde and the two deputy CMs attended various programmes to mark the occasion, including the 'cradle ceremony' at the fort. A large number of followers of the emperor are expected to gather at the site through the day to pay tribute.

