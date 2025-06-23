Nagaon (Assam) [India], June 22 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the redeveloped Haibargaon Railway Station in Nagaon district of Assam on Sunday. The station was redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

In a social media post on X, the Union Minister wrote, "Visited the redeveloped historic Haibargaon Railway Station in Nagaon that was part of the 103 #AmritBharatStation dedicated by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji to the nation recently. Glad to interact with commuters and see first-hand the upgraded infrastructure."

Speaking to reporters, Sonowal said that the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has now been implemented across the country under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to enhance the convenience of passengers at railway stations.

"You all know that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has now been implemented across the country. The public has also cooperated in this. Steps have been taken to provide convenience to lakhs of people at all stations..." the Union Minister stated.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Modi virtually inaugurated the redeveloped Haibargaon Railway Station in Nagaon district of Assam.

The inauguration was part of a nationwide event covering 103 redeveloped stations, where Haibargaon's inclusion, constructed at a project cost of approximately Rs. 15.85 crore, signals the beginning of a new chapter for rail infrastructure in the region.

The redevelopment of Haibargaon station is symbolic not only of technological and architectural upliftment but also of the government's intent to bring Northeast India into the fold of rapid national development.

It's a proud moment for Northeast Frontier Railway as well as Assam, as it leads the state's participation in one of the Indian Railways' most ambitious station redevelopment initiatives.

The selection of Haibargaon as the first station to be inaugurated under ABSS in Assam reflects its strategic importance and the successful execution of the project with a clear vision for passenger-centric modernisation.

With its upgraded amenities, improved accessibility and cultural aesthetics, the station sets a benchmark for the 49 other stations in Assam lined up for redevelopment. (ANI)

