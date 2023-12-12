Guwahati, Dec 12 (PTI) Six people were arrested and suspected fake gold items and fake Indian currency notes recovered from them in Guwahati on Tuesday, an official statement said.

The arrests were made during an operation carried out by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police.

The statement said the raid was carried out in Lalmati area of the city, based on specific information about dealing and delivery of fake gold and fake currency.

During the operation, six people were apprehended and several items seized from them, including three fake gold boats weighing 3.55 kgs and fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 1.04 lakh in Rs 200 and Rs 500 denominations.

Five mobile phones and Rs 1.08 lakh in cash were also recovered from them, the statement said.

Among those arrested, three are from West Bengal, and one each from Assam, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

