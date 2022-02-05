Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 5 (ANI): For the first time, an exclusive leopard counting census in Assam's forest and non-forest areas has begun in the leopard density areas of Amingaon in Kamrup district under North Kamrup Forest Division.

Counting will be done via a camera trapping method with 50 cameras to be installed in Sila Reserve Forest and other areas.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 216-Feet Tall 'Statue of Equality' Commemorating 11th-Century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad.

According to Divisional Forest officer Sunnydeo Choudhary, the census area has been divided into grids of 2 x 2 meters and one camera would be installed in each grid.

The exercise, involving parleys with people in urban settlements and villages under the North Kamrup Forest Division, would be conducted over six months.

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Row: 'Respect Culture of the Land', Says BJP MP Pratap Simha to Protesting Students.

He further said, "A basic sign survey is underway where on the basis of past record and present information, leopard bearing area is marked."

The forest officer said, "Carcass of a cow eaten by a leopard near the Sila Reserve Forest was found and the forest official on Friday night had installed a test camera trap at one of the leopard-prone area." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)