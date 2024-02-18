Tinsukia (Assam), Feb 18 (PTI) At least three miners from Assam have allegedly been kidnapped by suspected militants in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, a top police officer said on Sunday.

A team comprising police of both states and the Assam Rifles launched a rescue operation to trace the miners, a spokesperson of the paramilitary force told PTI.

Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav said three persons from the district, working in a coal mine in the neighbouring state, were among those suspected to be kidnapped.

"They have been identified as Gyan Thapa, Lekhan Bora and Chandan Narzari. The exact number of people abducted is not known yet," he said.

The ASP of Tinsukia, Bibhash Das, is monitoring the case to ensure their safe return.

According to reports received from Arunachal Pradesh, workers at a coal mine in Febru Basti area of Changlang district were abducted by suspected ULFA (I) and NSCN militants.

