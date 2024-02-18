New Delhi, February 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a rally in Barasat, a subdivision in North 24 Parganas district and next to Sandeshkhali village, where alleged atrocities against women have been committed by TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides, said a party source. The rally is likely to be held in the first week of March. Since the incident came to light, the BJP has raised it at every platform.

A political resolution was passed on the inaugural day of the BJP's national convention on Saturday, condemning the violent crackdown on opposition protests against alleged excesses on women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali. The resolution stated that the events in Sandeshkhali in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district have put 'humanity to shame'. The resolution also listed the achievements and the takeaways of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mamata Banerjee on Sandeshkhali Violence: West Bengal CM Claims Incident Scripted by BJP Along With Enforcement Directorate, Media

Elaborating on the Sandeshkhali unrest, the BJP resolution stated that such a "barbaric and painful incident" has seldom been heard of in independent India. "This is an incident that tarnishes not only the image of West Bengal but also humanity. It is a shameful incident. The incident that shames humanity in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, is condemnable," the resolution read.

"Recently an incident has shocked the country from Sandeshkhali of West Bengal. No one has heard of such a barbaric and painful incident in independent India," it stated, adding, "This is not only an incident that tarnishes image of West Bengal but also humanity. It is a shameful incident. The way their leaders are growing up under the protection of a woman Chief Minister and the dignity of women was violated by his gang. It absolutely cannot happen." Sandeshkhali Violence: Supreme Court To Hear on February 19 PIL Seeking Court-Monitored Probe Into West Bengal Riots

The BJP delegation, which met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose after being stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali on Friday, said they will personally interact with the women protesters in the area after securing permission from the Supreme Court.

