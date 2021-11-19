New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Bestselling author Krishna Udayasankar has teamed up with her husband Jai Krishnamurthy for a new contemporary thriller slated to release on Monday.

The book, "Farside: Everybody Has Another Side", is published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI). This would be Udayasankar's ninth book, including "Aryavarta Chronicles" series ("Govinda", "Kauravaand", "Kurukshetra"), a modern retelling of Mahabharata, and her husband Krishnamurthy's first.

"Jai pushed me to work on a genre that was nothing like what I had written before, but the idea was so compelling that after hesitating for many years, I gave in and just had to work on this book," Udayasankar told PTI.

"Farside brings together Jai's strength in creating unpredictable but solid crime plots with my ability to weave words together and create a sense of the real world we live in and characters that we resonate with, and delivers a unique thriller that I hope readers will welcome," she added.

The story revolves around protagonist Charulata Srinivasan, who returns from the US to Mumbai following the unexpected death of her brother, Ravi, in an accident, and stumbles on something that suggests a more sinister game in play.

A startling discovery brings to light an immaculate blackmailing scheme, not only placing Charu in grave danger but also forcing her to grapple with the terrifying possibility that her brother was not the honest, decent man she thought him to be.

"The plot for this story came to me ten years ago, and is something that has stood the test of time, because it is a story that can happen to any one of us, and is a testament to what a brave person with intelligence can achieve: including uncovering a complex crime that takes place at the highest levels of society," said Krishnamurthy.

Udayasankar's previously authored books include "3", "Immortal" and "Objects of Affection and Beast".

