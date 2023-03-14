Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 14 (ANI): Churachandpur Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) organised an awareness program regarding Agniveer Recruitment Really for local youth of Manipur's Sanaikot on Tuesday.

Churachandpur battalion took this opportunity as an initiative to gather around 45 local youths from Vill Sanaikot and contiguous areas for the awareness programme.

The basic aim of this event was to guide on career prospects, registration, documentation and recruitment procedure to join Indian Army through the Agniveer scheme 2023.

Battalion assured all local youths of all kinds of assistance including free registration, theoretical classes, computer skills training, physical training and communication skills. Pamphlets were also distributed.

The initiative was well received by the local youth of Sanaikot and the contiguous area who appreciated the efforts of the Churachandpur battalion in reinforcing their motto of being the "Sentinels of North East".

On the other hand, Mantripukhri Battalion under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) has started Pre Recruitment Training for young aspirants willing to join Indian Armed Forces at COB Yaingangpokpi, Kangpokpi, Manipur on March 14.

The aim of the training was to create awareness among the youth about various ongoing recruitments and to guide candidates about the Documentation, Registration process, Exam preparation and Physical training.

The neighbouring villages have appreciated the efforts and cordial relations of Assam Rifles for conducting pre-recruitment training for the young aspiring students in the area.

A total of 13 candidates joined on Tuesday and the strength is expected to increase in the coming days. (ANI)

