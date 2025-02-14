Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 13 (ANI): BJP National Vice President and Delhi election in-charge, Baijayant Panda received a rousing welcome from party leaders and supporters as he arrived in Bhubaneswar following the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, bringing the party to power in the national capital after 27 years.

Speaking on the BJP's win, Panda said the public trusts PM Modi's guarantee. He criticized AAP, alleging they prioritised drama, false allegations & corruption over development, and claims people nationwide welcome the political shift.

"There is a lot of excitement in the nation as, after 27 years, the BJP has emerged victorious in Delhi. The public trusts PM Modi's guarantee...Delhi was not able to progress as the AAP did not believe in development, they only believed in drama, false allegations and corruption...The politics is changing and people throughout the nation are happy with the change..,' he said.

On the yet to be announced Delhi's next Chief Minister, he stated, "The BJP is the world's largest party, and we follow a process. The matter will be discussed in the legislative party meeting as well as the parliamentary board. Delhi will get a very capable Chief Minister."

The party is yet to announce its chief ministerial candidate to lead the Delhi assembly, as the party emerged victorious in the national capital. The last BJP government in Delhi was from 1993 to 1998.

The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, marking its return to power in Delhi after 27 years. Several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, while outgoing Chief Minister Atishi managed to retain her seat.

The Congress, which was hoping for a revival, once again failed to win a single seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, recorded its third consecutive zero in the assembly polls. (ANI)

