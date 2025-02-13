New Delhi, February 13: Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, on Thursday said that failure is never the final destination. In a post shared on social media platform X, Gautam Adani said that life always gives a second chance. "I have just this request to all of you - never consider failure as the final destination. Because life always gives a second chance…!" the Adani Group Chairman said on X.

Expressing sadness over the death of the class 11 student, Gautam Adani said: "It is heartbreaking to see a promising daughter go away under the burden of expectations". The young girl had left a suicide note for her parents stating that she was "sorry" and could "not fulfil their dreams". Gautam Adani Launches Adani Health City: Billionaire Partners with Mayo Clinic, Reaffirms Commitment to Social Service with INR 10,000 Crore Donation at Jeet Adani’s Wedding.

Sharing the lesson of life, he also advised parents to keep pressures away from themselves and their children. "Life is bigger than any exam – parents will have to understand this themselves and also explain it to their children," Gautam Adani said. Further, the Adani Group Chairman also opened up about his personal failures and how he came out of them. "I was very normal in my studies," he said, adding that he "failed many times in studies and life". "But every time life showed me a new path," Gautam Adani said. Gautam Adani Expresses Condolences over Maha Kumbh Stampede Incident.

Meanwhile, to help students fare well in their lives and reduce their exam-related stress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the eighth edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha' has also discussed mental health and wellbeing. During the session, the Prime Minister shared valuable lessons on nutrition and wellness; mastering pressure; challenging oneself; the art of leadership; beyond books – 360-degree growth; finding positives and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2025 11:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).