Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 12 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mizoram on Saturday, North East Frontier Railway CPRO KK Sharma said that the Bairabi Sairang Railway Project would be the first to connect Aizawl with other parts of the country, fulfilling the dreams of the people.

Speaking to ANI, KK Sharma said, "PM Modi is bringing a gift for the people of Mizoram. This new railway line will be the first to connect Aizawl with other parts of the country. He is also bringing a gift of three trains for the people of Mizoram, which will include the Rajdhani Express from Sairang to Delhi, as well as trains to Kolkata and Guwahati. There is an atmosphere of joy. People of Mizoram are glad that their dream to travel by train is going to be fulfilled."

He further stated that this would help reduce prices in the market, and there would be benefits from both the passenger train and the goods train.

"This will benefit the local tourism economy, students from here who are studying in other states, and the transportation of agricultural and horticultural produce. This railway line may spread further and reach the Myanmar border," he further said.

He further said that a survey is being carried out to extend the lines to the Myanmar border.

Executive Director of Information and Publicity (EDIP) at the Railway Board, Dilip Kumar, said, "Several plans are underway to connect all the country's capitals to the railway network. The Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line has been completed in the same series. With the completion of this line, we have brought Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, onto the railway map. PM Modi is going to inaugurate this line. There will be different services available on this line. This plan will benefit the economy and socio-cultural aspects of Mizoram..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting five states, namely Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar from 13th to 15th September (Saturday to Monday), to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 71,850 crore, according to the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

PM Modi will visit Mizoram on September 13 and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 9000 crore at Aizawl, at around 10 am. He will also address a public function, according to the statement.

While in Mizoram, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 9000 crore at Aizawl. These projects will cater to multiple sectors, including Railways, Roadways, Energy, and Sports, among others.

PM Modi will also flag off three new express trains, Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express on this occasion.

"Aizawl will now be directly connected with Delhi through a Rajdhani Express. The Sairang-Guwahati Express will facilitate movement between Mizoram and Assam. Sairang-Kolkata Express will directly connect Mizoram to Kolkata," the statement read.

In a major boost to road infrastructure, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects, including the Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl-Sialsuk Road and Khankawn-Rongura Road.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Chhimtuipui River Bridge on the Lawngtlai-Siaha Road, which will provide all-weather connectivity and reduce travel time by two hours. Later on, the foundation stone of the Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall for Sports Development will be laid. Strengthening the energy infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a 30 TMTPA (thousand metric tons per annum) LPG Bottling Plant at Mualkhang in Aizawl. (ANI)

