Kolkata, Mar 11 (PTI) Two Bangladeshi boys, carrying wheat bran in two sacks, have been apprehended by Border Security Force at Rangiyapota in West Bengal's Nadia district near the international border, a BSF statement said on Thursday.

The boys, aged around 12 years, were later handed over to Bangladesh authorities on humanitarian grounds.

The border guards intercepted the two children during patrolling on Wednesday, the statement said.

During interrogation, they said that they hailed from Munshipur area in Khulna division on the other side of the international border.

They were asked by a person to illegally cross over to India, get the wheat bran from someone and return to Munshipur. They were promised money for the job, the statement said.

Following requests by the Border Guard Bangladesh and parents of the boys to release them on humanitarian grounds, the BSF responded favourably and the children were handed over to the BGB.

The BSF also urged the BGB to take action against the person who engaged the boys in such illegal acts, the statement said.

The BSF confiscated the wheat bran the boys were carrying and handed it over to the Customs office at Majdhia in Nadia district, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)