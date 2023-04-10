Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Police chief Umesh Mishra on Monday said that the "dying statement" of the Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and set ablaze in Barmer would be crucial in securing strict punishment to the accused.

Mishra claimed that the family members of the victim were satisfied with the police action and therefore they agreed to take the body for cremation.

The victim in her statement before death mentioned the name of the accused who was later arrested by the police, the director general of police (DGP) told a press conference here.

He said that the statement is the proof which will take the case to a logical conclusion. “I expect that the accused will get strict punishment. However, this is a judicial process,” Mishra said.

“The police took prompt action in this case and the family members of the victim are satisfied with the police,” the DGP said.

On April 6, accused Shakoor Khan allegedly raped the 30-year-old Dalit woman at her house and set her ablaze by pouring inflammable material on her. She died during treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur on April 7.

The victim's body was cremated on Sunday after the post-mortem.

