Bengaluru, Feb 15 (PTI) Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for co-operation in addressing global market opportunities for supply of state-of-the-art products such as autonomous boats, and other systems / solutions based on Artificial Intelligence for Naval platforms.

Also Read | RPF Recovers 157 Turtles Worth Several Lakhs at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction From North East Express, Arrest Nine Smugglers.

The pact was inked on the sidelines of the ongoing Aero India 2023, Asia's largest air show, at Air Force Station Yelahanka here.

Also Read | Air India Seals Major Aircraft Deal at Whopping USD 80 Billion, Orders 470 Planes From Airbus and Boeing.

BEL CMD Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, and GSL CMD Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay exchanged the MoU documents, a BEL statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)