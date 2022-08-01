Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) West Bengal on Monday reported 436 new COVID-19 cases, 575 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 20,94,327, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 21,372 as six more persons succumbed to the disease, it said.

On Sunday the state had reported 1,011 new cases, it said.

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate which was 7.76 per cent on Sunday, improved to 6.34 per cent on Monday, the bulletin said.

With 2,251 people recovering from coronavirus during the day, the state now has 13,493 active cases.

So far, altogether 20,59,462 people have recovered from Coronavirus in Bengal.

The state has tested 6,879 samples in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 2,59,95,806, the bulletin said.

