Kolkata, Mar 24 (PTI) The coronavirus caseload of West Bengal went up to 5,81,865 on Wednesday after 462 more people tested positive for the virus, the health department said.

Two more COVID-19 fatalities took the death toll in the state to 10,312, a bulletin released by the department said. The deaths -- one from Kolkata and the other from Purba Bardhaman district-- were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The new infections included 156 from Kolkata and 104 from North 24 Parganas district.

Since Tuesday, 334 recoveries have been registered even as the discharge rate declined a bit to 97.58 per cent. Till Wednesday, 5,67,771 people have been cured of the disease in the state.

The number of active cases currently is 3,782.

In the last 24 hours, 22,165 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal taking the total number of such tests to 90,15,071, the bulletin said.

On Wednesday, at least 1,10,392 people were vaccinated in the state, a senior official of the state health department said.

Altogether 38.51 lakh people have been inoculated in West Bengal so far, he added.

