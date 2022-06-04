Kolkata, Jun 3 (PTI) West Bengal logged 42 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, 15 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 20,19,543, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 21,204 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Thirty-nine people recuperated from the disease during the day, pushing the total number of recoveries to 19,97,961.

The recovery rate was 98.93 per cent, while the positivity ratio stood at 0.41 per cent.

West Bengal now has 378 active COVID-19 patients, including 31 who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Altogether, 10,287 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

