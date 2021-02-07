Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 7 (ANI): A medical student died on the spot after a speeding truck hit her scooter near Hennur Main Road in Bengaluru on Saturday. The accident happened when she was trying to avoid a pothole.

The 19-year-old girl Tasdik Bushra, from Bengaluru Medival college, died on the spot after heavy bleeding on the road. She was the resident of Lingrajpuram, Bengaluru.

Local residents and motorists slammed the civic authorities for failing to repair the broken road. Palani, truck driver held and charged with rash driving and negligence after a complaint by student's father Syed Basheer.

Locals complained that she wouldn't have died if the road was in motorable condition. "It's the mistake of authorities, in the name of smart city's roads are been brought in to unmotorable conditions," said one of the local residents.

Police said the driver has been charged with suitable charges and officials will also be held accountable after the investigation.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said that the incident came to his notice and an investigation will be done in the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)