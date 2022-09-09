New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Jugal Thakor Lokhandwala on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and said this is not Bharat Jodo Yatra but 'Nafarat failayo Yatra.'

"This journey of Rahul Gandhi is to spread hatred. The way Congress has done the work of dividing the country into caste, region and religion for 60 years, even today they want to run the same politics. During 60 years of power, they have spread hatred among people," Thakor told ANI.

He further added that Congress was sitting in power for 60 years and did nothing.

Further praising the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leader said, "Within 8 years of work, PM Modi brought the mission of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas which makes the country people rise above caste, region and religion. But the Congress is still engaged in spreading hatred." Thakor added that the plans of Congress to spread hatred will never succeed.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi started his 3,570 km padayatra on Thursday after hoisting the national flag at a makeshift camp on the grounds of Vivekananda technical institute near Kanniyakumari beach.

For the next five months or so, Rahul Gandhi and his 118 fellow travelers of Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), are designated as Bharat yatris. The mission is to connect with common people and highlight the issues like unemployment and also start a dialogue with different sections of society. (ANI)

