Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 6 (ANI): As the Opposition in Rajasthan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gunning for state government over Bhilwara incident wherein a minor was gang raped and brutally murdered, state minister Pratap Khachariyawas on Sunday said that the BJP should not “politicize” the matter.

"Everyone including the government is saddened by the Bhilwara incident. There could be no greater sin and the accused should be apprehended and strict action should be taken...BJP should understand and not politicise the matter,” the minister said while speaking to ANI.

He further alleged that the BJP “wants” crime to continue for its politics.

“BJP wants crime to continue so that they can keep doing politics. According to the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data, Madhya Pradesh has the highest rate of harassment against women. Uttar Pradesh is at the forefront of murder cases. Law and order is very bad in BJP's states, they should pay attention to that," he added.

The minor was allegedly gang-raped and burnt to death, the police said earlier, adding that her charred remains were found inside a coal furnace in Bhilwara district.

Further, according to officials, the incident took place in Narsinghpura village in the Shahpura panchayat of Bhilwara on Wednesday.

Police said some locals found the charred remains of the girl and her bangles inside the furnace.

Locals said they fear that the girl was raped before being burnt alive.

According to the police, the girl went missing on Wednesday after taking the cattle out to graze in a nearby field.

Her family members went looking for her but with no clue on her whereabouts till the evening, they eventually lodged a missing complaint.

Even as the Opposition gunned for the Centre and the BJP government in Manipur over a viral video, purportedly showing two women being stripped and paraded naked, the BJP hit out at the Ashok Gehlot government alleging rising crimes against women in Rajasthan.

A four-member committee of women MPs from the Bharatiya Janata Party reached the residence of the Bhilwara victim incident to meet her family.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Locket Chatterjee, while slamming the state government asked for the CM’s resignation.

"It is brutal. We cannott express it. I met the family. There are no words to express...The government is silent. Nobody is speaking a word. Had the Police been alert, they would have perhaps saved the girl. Congress speaks about other states but not about what is happening in their own states. The entire country is looking at Rajasthan, the Gehlot Government should resign...", said the BJP MP.

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Mahesh Joshi on Sunday said that the state government is taking swift action in Bhilwara incident.

“Taking swift action, CM sent the ADG Crime there for investigation. Police took swift action and nabbed seven accused. CM has also directed that challan should be immediately presented against these accused and it should be ensured that they get punishment at the earliest,” said Mahesh Joshi. (ANI)

