Bhopal, Jul 3 (PTI) Airports Authority of India (AAI)-run Bhopal and Khajuraho airports in Madhya Pradesh were adjudged the best ones along with Udaipur in a pan-India customer satisfaction survey.

The survey, conducted by the AAI, is based on the feedback collected from 60 out of 62 airports across the country for the January-June 2025 period, it said.

Two airports -- Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and Tezpur in Assam -- were not included in the survey.

These top three airports -- Bhopal and Khajuraho and Udaipur -- secured a perfect score of 5 out of 5 in terms of customer satisfaction, an official said.

At the same time, Assam's Rupasi stood at the bottom, managing a score of just 2.65, the official said.

The airport in Khajuraho -- a place known for intricate temple sculptures, particularly those depicting erotic scenes -- in Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, witnesses a huge number of foreign tourists' footfall, topping the list along with those in two other big cities shows that world-class passenger services are now making way into smaller cities of India as well, some frequent fliers said.

"This achievement is the result of our entire team's commitment, hard work and our continuous efforts to provide the best facilities to passengers," Khajuraho Airport's Director Santosh Singh told PTI.

"We express our sincere gratitude to all our staff, partner agencies, and travellers, whose support helped us achieve number one ranking. We will continue to strive to stay one step ahead of passenger expectations in the future as well," Singh added.

