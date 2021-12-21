New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress observer for the state Bhupesh Baghel held a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister is closely working with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Also Read | Omicron 3 Times More Transmissible Than Delta Variant of COVID-19, Says Centre.

The meeting with Rahul Gandhi at his residence lasted for an hour.

According to the sources, Baghel gave a report to Rahul Gandhi about the party's preparations and strategy made for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

Also Read | IPO Pipeline Expected To Swell by Over Rs 2 Lakh Crore in 2022, Says Report.

After the meeting, Baghel left for Lucknow as he scheduled back to back rallies in Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources Rahul Gandhi congratulated the Congress observer for the completion of three years of the Chhattisgarh Government.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister is scheduled to hold public meetings in four districts on 22 and 23 December regarding the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Baghel will start these meetings from Lakhimpur Kheri, on 22 December, where he will hold a public meeting from Kewalpurwa, raising the matter of violence against farmers.

After this, Chattisgarh CM will hold a public meeting Itaunja. On Dec 23, Baghel will hold public meetings in Ayodhya and Maharajganj.

This meeting comes a day after Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot wrote a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to complain against Bhupesh Baghel, mentioning the political losses being reported due to delay in the approval of the coal mines by the Chhattisgarh government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)