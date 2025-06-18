Patna (Bihar) [India], June 18 (ANI): Thirteen people lost their lives due to lightning strikes across various districts in Bihar in the last 24 hours, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The deaths were reported from Buxar (4 deaths), West Champaran (3), Katihar (2), and one each from Kaimur, Lakhisarai, and Sitamarhi districts.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

"It is sad that in the last 24 hours, four persons have died in Buxar, 3 in West Champaran, 2 in Katihar, 1 in Kaimur, 1 in Lakhisarai and 1 in Sitamarhi due to lightning. Instructions have been given to immediately give Rs. 4 lakhs as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased," said CM Nitish Kumar in a post on X.

The Chief Minister urged people to remain indoors during adverse weather conditions and to follow safety advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department.

"People are appealed to be fully cautious during bad weather. To protect yourself from lightning, follow the suggestions issued from time to time by the Disaster Management Department. Stay indoors during bad weather and stay safe," he added.

Further investigation is still ongoing. (ANI)

