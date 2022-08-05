Patna (Bihar) [India], August 5 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed condolences over the death of labour in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, one labourer was killed and two others were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Pulwama district on Thursday night. All three labourers were from Bihar.

Also Read | Nagpur: Man Appears for Driving Licence Test Posing As Applicant; 3 Booked.

"The death of Mohammad Mumtaz of Bihar in the grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama is sad. Rs two lakh will be given to the immediate dependent of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Along with this, instructions were given to get other benefits as per rules from the schemes of Labor Resource and Social Welfare Department," the Chief Minister said on Twitter.

He said that the directions were given to the official concerned to make all proper arrangements for transporting the body of the deceased to his native village.

Also Read | Haryana Govt Announces One Time Settlement Scheme for Indebted Farmers; To Be Applicable On All Types of Loans of Banks.

"Instructed the local commissioner of Bihar in Delhi to make all appropriate arrangements for transporting the body of the deceased to his native village," he said.

The Chief Minister also directed to provide proper treatment as well as all possible help to the injured labourers.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on labourers in Pulwama.

Taking note of the situation, LG Sinha assured of punishment to the miscreants.

"Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on labourers in Pulwama. My sincere condolences to the family of Mohd Mumtaz in this hour of grief. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished," tweeted the official handle of the LG of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police, the terrorists lobbed a grenade at a tent housing labourers at Gadoora village in Pulwama on Thursday night, which resulted in the death of one labourer while two others sustained injuries.

The deceased labourer has been identified as Mohammad Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar.

"The deceased outside labourer has been identified as Mohd Mumtaz, resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. Injured have been identified as Mohd Arif and Mohd Majbool, residents of Rampur, Bihar. Both are stable," Police added.

Earlier on Wednesday, terrorists fired upon a vehicle-bound police party in the Allochibagh Bund area of Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police.

The police said no injury or other damage took place. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)