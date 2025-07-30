Patna (Bihar) [India], July 30 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a significant hike in the honorarium for ASHA and Mamta workers in recognition of their contribution to improving rural health services.

ASHA Workers' honorarium was increased from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000, while Mamata Workers' honorarium was increased from ₹300 to ₹600 per delivery.

Stressing the state government's commitment to strengthening healthcare since 2005, Nitish said the increased incentives will boost the morale of frontline workers and further enhance health services in villages.

In his X post, the Chief Minister said, "Since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have worked extensively to improve health services. ASHA and Mamta workers have played a significant role in enhancing health services in rural areas. Keeping this in mind and honouring the important contribution of ASHA and Mamta workers in strengthening health services in rural areas, a decision has been made to increase their honorarium. ASHA workers will now be provided with an incentive amount of 3,000 rupees instead of 1,000 rupees. Similarly, Mamta workers will be provided with an incentive amount of 600 rupees per delivery instead of 300 rupees, which will further boost their morale and strengthen health services in rural areas."

With the Bihar State assembly elections approaching, CM Nitish Kumar has made several significant announcements to the public, including free electricity up to 125 units, jobs for one crore youth in the next five years, and a hike in monthly pension for journalists to Rs 15000, among many.

Meanwhile, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is ongoing in Bihar. Till now, it has been revealed that approximately 35 lakh electors are either untraced or have permanently migrated from their registered addresses.

The ECI also clarified that names in the electoral rolls will not be deleted without a proper notice and written order by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), as per SIR guidelines.

According to the ECI, the number of Booth Level Agents rose by over 16 per cent, with major increases seen in the CPI(M) (1083%), Congress (105%), and CPI(ML) (542%). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw a 3 per cent increase, while RJD and JD(U) reported modest increases in their BLA counts.

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date. (ANI)

