Patna (Bihar) [India], February 10 (ANI): Ahead of trust vote of the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar, scheduled for February 12, the Janata Dal-United (JDU) has issued a three-line whip to all of its MLAs to be present during the floor-test.

Meanwhile, the MLAs were today called to the residence of JDU leader and Bihar minister, Shrawon Kumar in Patna. The move is seen as an attempt by the ruling coalition to keep its flock together and preempt poaching attempts by the principal opposition player, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Also Read | 'Gur Ko Gobar Karna Congress Ki Mastery Hai': Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Slams UPA Government Decisions During White Paper Discussion.

On the speculations of poaching attempts by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a JDU MLA said that there is no question of 'Khela' (game).

"All the MLAs are present at the meeting. There is no question of 'Khela'", a JDU MLA told ANI.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death in Dayalpur Area Over Rs 10,000, Accused Absconding.

Responding to the rumours being circulated that some of the MLAs were 'missing', a JDU MLA said, "They had already informed us that they wouldn't be present here. It is not that they are out of the country."

Another JDU leader said that all the MLAs are in the party's contact and expressed confidence that the Nitish Kumar government will win the floor test.

Meanwhile, a meeting of RJD MLAs and MLAs of mahagathbandhan was held here this evening ahead of the Floor Test. The leaders are reportedly staying back here after the meeting.Luggage of RJD MLAs were being brought to the official residence of party leader and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.

This comes after Tejaswi Yadav had earlier hinted at many unexpected developments in the state.

"'Bihar mein abhi khel hona baki hain" (The game is yet to begin in Bihar)," Yadav had reportedly said at a party meeting in Patna.

Meanwhile, the MLAs of the RJD also gathered at the residence of Tejaswi Yadav.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said that the party did not start the game, but it will finish it.

"For us, February 12 is an ordinary date...Our MLAs had decided that for the next 48 hours, they would stay together and discuss various issues. You will find it very interesting that they are playing 'antakshari' inside...February 12 is a small episode. We had not started this game but like Tejashwi Yadav said, we will finish it...Nitish Kumar had himself come forward for the alliance (INDIA)," Jha told reporters in Patna.

Nitish Kumar, earlier this month, had dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the INDIA bloc to form a new government with the support of the BJP in Bihar.

At present, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-bloc led by the Bharatiya Janata Party has 128 seats in the Bihar assembly, out of which the BJP holds 78 seats, the JDU has 45 seats, the Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) has four, and an independent MLA holds one seat.

The opposition holds 114 seats. For a majority, 122 seats are required. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)