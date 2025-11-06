Patna (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): Actor and BJP leader Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' on Thursday appealed to the people of Bihar to participate in the festival of democracy and vote for the development of the state.

Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader said, "This is 'Loktantra ka mahaparv'. Step out of your houses and vote for the development of Bihar. We appeal to everyone that voting is the biggest right you have. Vote for the development of Bihar."

Polling is underway for the first phase of Bihar assembly polls and will be conducted till 6 pm. In some constituencies, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm.

Bihar recorded a brisk voter turnout of 42.31 per cent as of 1 pm in the first phase of assembly elections, as per the data of the Election Commission of India.

Among the 18 districts, Gopalganj recorded the highest turnout of 46.73 per cent, followed by Lakhisarai with 46.37 per cent and Begusarai with 46.02 per cent, till 1 pm.

Patna, the capital of Bihar, continue to record sluggish voter turnout among all districts with a turnout of 37.72 per cent.

A turnout of 41.15 per cent was recorded in Bhojpur, followed by 41.10 per cent in Buxar, 39.35 per cent in Darbhanga, 42.94 per cent in Khagaria, 44.16 per cent in Madhepura, 41.47 per cent in Munger, 45.41 per cent in Muzaffarpur, 41.87 per cent in Nalanda, 44.20 per cent in Saharsa, 43.03 per cent in Samastipur, 43.06 per cent in Saran, 41.23 per cent in Sheikhpura, 41.20 per cent in Siwan and 42.60 per cent in Vaishali - all as of 1 pm.

Among the key constituencies, Raghopur recorded a turnout of 43.3 per cent, Mahua 40.41 per cent, Alinagar 37.50 per cent, Tarapur 44.35 per cent, Lakhisarai 44.20 per cent, Chapra 39.57 per cent, Bankipur 25 per cent, Phulwari 40.98 per cent, Raghunathpur 42.23 per cent, Siwan 40.19 per cent and Mokama 41.78 per cent. (ANI)

