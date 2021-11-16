Jamui (Bihar) [India], November 16 (ANI): At least six people lost their lives and five others were injured after their vehicle collided with a truck near Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Tuesday.

Five of the six deceased were relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, sources said.

According to the police, the six deceased have been identified as Ramchandra Singh, Amit Shekhar alias Nemani Singh, Devi Devi, Anita Devi, Laljit Singh and the driver Preetam Kumar.

"The deceased were relatives Sushant Singh Rajput's bother-in-law," sources said.

Lakhisarai superintendent of police (SP) Sushil Kumar said, "The deceased belongs to the same family and were resident of Patna. The injured were rushed to the Sadar Hospital. Three out of the five injured people were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital." (ANI)

