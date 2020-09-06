Patna, Sep 5 (PTI) Bihar reported nine more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 750, even as the state's caseload jumped to 1,45,860 with 1,727 new infections, the health department said on Saturday.

The discharge rate, too, rose to 88.01 per cent after 1,965 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, it said. The total number of recoveries stood at 1,28,376.

Six deaths were reported from Patna, Bhagalpur, Munger and three from Lakhisarai, Saharsa and East Champaran districts, it said.

Patna accounted for the highest number of 220 fresh cases, followed by Muzaffarpur (126), Purnea (98), Araria (83) and East Champaran (73).

There are six districts with over 4,000 cases, while eight have witnessed more than 3,000 infections. Sheohar district has the least number of 853 cases.

Bihar now has 16,734 actives cases, the department said in a bulletin.

The state has tested 38.71 lakh samples so far, including 1,50,483 since Friday, it added.

