Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Eluru District is currently facing a bird flu outbreak, with approximately one lakh chickens dying at a poultry farm in Badampudi, Unguturu.

Authorities have confirmed the presence of bird flu after laboratory tests, prompting urgent measures, including the establishment of a control room and deployment of Rapid Response Teams.

District Collector K Vetriselvi stated, "Recently, a large number of chickens died at a poultry farm in Badampudi, Unguturu. The Eluru district authorities sent samples for laboratory testing, and the lab confirmed that the samples tested positive for bird flu."

In response, Eluru District Collector K Vetriselvi convened an emergency meeting and instructed the relevant officials to take immediate action. A control room has been established at the Animal Husbandry Department, with a dedicated helpline number: 9966779943.

Approximately one lakh chickens have died at the poultry farm in Badampudi, Unguturu Mandal, Eluru District. Authorities, noticing the sudden mass deaths, quickly collected samples and sent them for laboratory testing, which confirmed the presence of bird flu.

A toll-free number and a command control center have been set up for reporting poultry deaths, and 20 Rapid Response Teams have been deployed to address the situation.

The Collector has advised residents within a 10-kilometer radius of the affected poultry farm to remain cautious. Officials have been instructed to take swift action and educate the public on necessary precautions to prevent the spread of bird flu.

Additionally, the Collector has warned against the circulation of false claims regarding bird flu being detected in humans in Eluru. She urged people to avoid spreading panic through misinformation and emphasized that only verified information should be shared. (ANI)

