New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The BJP's Delhi unit on Monday accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of failing to protect the people from surging COVID-19 cases in the city and demanded it to come out with a white paper on preparations made to tackle the deadly virus.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that Delhi is facing the crisis because the AAP government "failed" to take timely steps to control COVID-19.

Hitting back, the AAP government said it is "extremely disappointing and unfortunate that the BJP is politicising an issue that involves the precious lives of people of Delhi.

"The AAP government should focus on Delhi and stop indulging in politics. The situation Delhi is facing is due to its failure to take timely steps.The government should come out with a white paper on the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and preparations to handle it," Bidhuri said.

"The positivity rate in Delhi has soared to 30 per cent which is about double the national average of 16.69 per cent. Also Delhi's death rate is more than the COVID 19 death rate at the national level, he said.

"Is this the Kejriwal model that was being touted by the AAP leaders? The AAP government should tell how many ventilators and ICU beds were added in the hospitals in the last one year of the pandemic," he questioned.

He claimed that only 27 per cent of the total COVID-19 patients were admitted to Delhi government hospitals while the remaining were being treated at central government and private hospitals.

The Delhi government has already dedicated majority of its hospital beds to the coronavirus patients, said a statement from the city government.

"But the Centre has only set aside 1,800 of 10,000 beds in its hospitals in Delhi for Corona, whereas the MCD has set aside only 200 of its 3,200 beds," it said.

Instead of working on such issues that could save the lives of people of Delhi, BJP leaders have chosen to indulge in "hypocrisy and blame-game", it alleged.

The statement said Chief Minister Kejriwal has made it clear that the Delhi government does not want to do any politics on the issue and is willing to work with everyone to ensure lives are saved.

