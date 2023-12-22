New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): A meeting of national office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began on Friday evening at the party office in the national capital to discuss strategy for the Lok Sabha elections likely to be held in April-May next year.

The meeting is being chaired by party chief JP Nadda.

The two-day meeting will discuss the party's preparations for the Lok Sabha polls next year and there will be stocktaking of the results of the assembly polls last month, a source said.

The BJP won in three of the five states in a major boost to its campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. While drawing out campaign programmes, the party is expected to give special focus to the southern states.

The meeting is being attended by state chiefs, general secretaries, incharges and other office-bearers. Sources said the party will discuss strategy for Lok Sabha polls in light of efforts by INDIA alliance parties to contest the polls together.

The meeting is also expected to review the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Sources said there will also be discussion on the training of elected representatives and mocha activities in the meeting. (ANI)

