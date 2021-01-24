Puducherry, Jan 24 (PTI): Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) has no foothold either in Tamil Nadu or Puducherry and would bite the dust in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing an executive committee meeting of the Congress here, he said, "People will cold-shoulder the BJP in the Assembly polls due in the next few months."

He said the local unit of the BJP has been holding agitations against the Congress government headed by him.

"This is only a political gimmick and will not cut ice with the people," Narayanasamy said.

Instead of protesting against the alleged negative stand of the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi in approving government proposals, the BJP was trying to gain political mileage, he said. Those intending to align with the BJP and those parties planning to have truck with it to fight the polls would also bite the dust, he added.

