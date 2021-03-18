Kolkata, Mar 18 (PTI) BJP leader Rajib Banerjee, who has been fielded from the Domjur assembly constituency in the coming assembly election in West Bengal, has declared net worth of over Rs 18 lakh.

According to the 51-year-old leader's affidavit to the Election Commission, his net worth is Rs 18,37,066.79.

Banerjee's bank balance is Rs 11,68,632.79 while his immovable assets are worth Rs 33,50,004, the affidavit said.

His income in 2019-20 was Rs 1,32,000 and his cash in hand is Rs 19,780. The former West Bengal minister has National Savings Certificate (NSC) deposit of Rs 11,500 and insurance of Rs 2,11,770, as per the affidavit.

Banerjee has gold ornaments weighing 308.26gm worth Rs 4,36,824.

The BJP leader has declared that he has no criminal cases pending against him.

Banerjee has declared himself to be an MBA from IIME and a resident of Domjur constituency.

The TMC turncoat had filed his nomination for the high octane battle at Domjur on Tuesday.

Polling in the constituency is slated for the fourth phase on April 10.

Banerjee, who quit the Trinamool Congress in January, had joined the BJP in the national capital along with a few other leaders of the ruling TMC after meeting senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

