Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 14 (ANI): BJP leader Ravinder Raina has strongly criticized former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, demanding an apology from her for allegedly supporting terrorists and separatists. Raina's remarks came as Mufti's statements in recent days stirred controversy.

"I would like to begin by saying that Mehbooba Mufti, who was the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, should apologize to the entire country," Raina stated, questioning Mufti's political stance. He accused her of aligning with forces that support terrorism and separatism, saying, "She is again bowing in support of terrorists and separatists."

Ravinder Raina also reminded Mufti of the current political leadership in India, asserting that the country is governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, both of whom are actively combating anti-national elements. "Madam Mehbooba Mufti should keep in mind that our country is ruled by Modi Ji and our Home Minister Amit Shah," Raina said.

The BJP leader made it clear that under the leadership of PM Modi and Amit Shah, India is taking strong action against anti-national forces, declaring, "Modi Ji has attacked the anti-national forces. We will support terrorism and separatism from the roots."

Earlier, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of exploiting the Kashmir issue for political gains, asserting that the abrogation of Article 370 has failed to resolve any of the region's problems.

Speaking at a PDP membership drive, Mufti said, "They know that they have not solved any problem by abrogating Article 370. Amit Shah has to call a meeting every time something happens in Kashmir because he knows what he has done to Kashmir. All they want is the vote," she said.

Mufti further stated that the BJP's handling of the Kashmir issue benefits the party politically. "If Pakistan wants to keep this issue alive, then it also suits BJP that there are blasts and killings in Jammu and Kashmir so that they can raise Hindu-Muslim issues in the country," she said. (ANI)

