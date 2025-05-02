New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Delhi BJP leaders Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Ravindra Singh Negi slammed AAP's 12-year rule for neglecting infrastructure, praised CM Rekha and Water Minister Parvesh Verma's efforts in managing issues like Minto Bridge traffic and initiating drain cleaning within 65 days of BJP governance.

Chahal criticised the previous AAP government for leaving infrastructure issues, crediting Delhi CM and Water Minister Parvesh Verma for managing areas like the Minto Bridge, which was previously notorious for traffic jams.

"During the previous AAP government, were there potholes in the party or was the party in a pothole... Arvind Kejriwal left so many potholes and pending things behind that fixing them will take some time. I congratulate the Delhi CM and the Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma for controlling places like Minto Bridge, where there used to be traffic jams for hours," he said.

Patparganj BJP MLA Ravindra Singh Negi also said, "They (AAP) were in power for 12 years, and we have been in power for only 65 days. In these 65 days, we have started cleaning the drains. Now officers and ministers will be seen on the road; we will not sit at home like the people of AAP."

Meanwhile, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal assessed the situation in Delhi at the NDMC command centre at Sansad Marg, following the rainstorm earlier today that caused severe waterlogging in many parts of the national capital.

Chahal reported that despite heavy rain and strong winds, NDMC workers cleared all waterlogging-prone areas, ensuring no waterlogging on NDMC roads. Of the 25 complaints received, 12 were related to waterlogging and some to power cuts; all were resolved.

"Since heavy rain and strong winds started this morning, all of us NDMC workers went to various areas prone to waterlogging... All NDMC roads are clean and do not have any waterlogging anywhere... We received 25 complaints today, of which 12 were waterlogging and some were power cuts. We have resolved all of them...," he said.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the "triple-engine government" of the Centre, Delhi, and local bodies is working cohesively to overhaul the capital's faltering infrastructure, as unseasonal heavy rainfall exposed persistent waterlogging issues.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration and flagging off 400 e-buses at Kushak Nalla bus depot, Gupta emphasised that the early morning downpour served as a critical wake-up call for the administration ahead of the monsoon season.

"The government and administration were on continuous alert since 5 am. All DCs and officers were standing on the roads... While coming to this programme, I saw three points where there was waterlogging and a traffic jam.... This is a triple-engine government, where today the Centre, Delhi, and our local bodies are standing together as a team to work with great enthusiasm to improve the messed-up system of Delhi. I want to thank God that this rain, which has come today before the monsoon, is an alarm for the entire system," Gupta said.

Taking a swipe at former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gupta remarked, "Kejriwal must not have heard the sound (of thunder); he must be sleeping in the soundproof room of his Sheeshmahal. Before this, the government never worked on the roads; no minister or chief minister was ever seen there." (ANI)

