New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): BJP MLA Karnail Singh has reiterated his stance against people offering Namaz in public spaces, citing disruptions to traffic and emergency services.

His remarks come after he wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner seeking intervention in the matter.

Also Read | Bhopal: Toxic Waste From Gas Tragedy To Be Incinerated in 72 Days.

Speaking on the issue, Singh said, "Every Friday, traffic gets jammed and ambulances get stuck due to people offering Namaz on the roads... When people have space in the mosque, they should offer Namaz there... There are not only Hindus in the traffic, there are Muslims too and people of other religions."

Additionally, Singh backed BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi's statement advocating the closure of meat shops during Navratri.

Also Read | Kathua Encounter: 2 Policemen Injured as Security Forces Engage in Gunfight With Holed-Up Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing his full support, Singh stated, "I 100 per cent agree. I myself have said that meat shops should be closed during Navratri. This is the country of Sanatan, and it should run accordingly."

Negi on Tuesday had urged meat shops near temples to remain closed on Tuesday and during the Navratri. He said, he was upset to see a meat shop open in front of a temple and requested the shopkeepers to close on Tuesdays, which they agreed to.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA from Patparganj assembly constituency Ravinder Singh Negi said, "... A few days ago, when I went to the temple on Tuesday, I saw that a meat shop was open right in front of the temple. I felt very bad seeing this, so I requested the traders to close the shops outside the temples on Tuesday. They readily accepted, and now shops have started closing on Tuesday in Patparganj..."

Meanwhile, Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht also supported Ravinder Singh Negi's call to close meat shops during Navratri.

He stated, "I am against the sale of meat, eggs, fish, or alcohol during Navratri. Meat shops should be closed as a sign of brotherhood during Navratri." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)