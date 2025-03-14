Kolkata, Mar 14 (PTI) Nandigram BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Friday alleged that an act of desecration of idols took place in his constituency in West Bengal.

Earlier this week, the BJP staged a walkout from the Assembly over the issue of alleged idol desecrations in Baruipur, Falakata and other areas in recent times.

In a similar claim regarding Nandigram, Adhikari in a post on X said, "The villagers of Kamalpur in Amdabad area of Nandigram II Block were celebrating some local Puja festivities since last Tuesday. Puja and Ram Narayan Kirtan were going on peacefully".

He continued, "Yesterday, around midnight, a villager while returning home saw that the Idols have been broken. He informed the other villagers who later assembled and witnessed the horrific act."

Adhikari, who is the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, urged the DGP to identify the culprits and bring them to justice swiftly.

"I would like to urge DGP @WBPolice to take stock of the situation and instruct the local Police to find out the culprits and bring them to Justice swiftly," he posted.

"The WB Police need to act tough and refrain from covering the lid on such horrendous acts," he added.

In response, a senior police officer said a force had been dispatched to the area on Friday, and investigations were underway.

The officer confirmed that the situation was under control and that Doljatra had been celebrated peacefully in the area, as it was elsewhere in Bengal.

TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh dismissed Adhikari's allegations, accusing him and other BJP leaders of trying to stoke division.

He said, "Adhikari and other BJP leaders are repeatedly playing the polarisation card in a desperate attempt to gain political relevance, as their vote share continues to decline in every election."

Ghosh added, "Instead of focusing on issues like economic development and employment, they are flagging religious matters and trying to create divisions in society. BJP's gameplan will not succeed."

He further emphasised, "Police were alert in every incident and have taken appropriate actions to protect every place of worship."

