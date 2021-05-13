North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], May 13 (ANI): Arjun Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Barrackpore in West Bengal, on Thursday alleged that four-five people attacked his house with country-made bombs on Wednesday night.

"Four to five people attacked my house with country-made bombs in Jagaddal in North 24 Paraganas last night," he said.

"Trinamool Congress has been plotting to kill me for a long time," he added.

Sumeet Chaudhury, a local shopkeeper, told reporters that the explosion was very powerful and there is an atmosphere of fear among people.

"Some days ago, there was another explosion near by. This time it occurred just in front of my shop. We are living in an atmosphere of fear," he said.

Incidents of violence have been reported in different parts of West Bengal following the declaration of assembly poll results on May 2

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. Trinamool Congress (TMC) has refuted the allegations. (ANI)

